The Philadelphia Sixers drop their ninth straight game in Washington, a skid dating back to November 2013

Published 3:16 PM, January 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Washington Wizards made the most of a return home with a convincing 123-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers – a day after the Sixers dominated the Wizards 132-115 in Philly – in the NBA on Wednesday, January 9 (Thursday, January 10, Manila time).

The Sixers had won 4 in a row, but they have now lost 9 straight in the nation's capital, a skid dating back to November 2013.

"We knew what Washington was going to come out with," said 76ers coach Brett Brown, who said his team's 24 turnovers was too much to overcome.

"I give Washington credit with their energy, but we weren't sharp tonight," Brown said.

Bradley Beal's 34 points included 14 straight for the Wizards in the 4th quarter. Otto Porter Jr. scored 23 and Trevor Ariza added 17 for Washington, with Joel Embiid leading the 76ers with 35 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wizards have been playing minus All-Star guard John Wall, who underwent a season-ending surgery to repair bone spurs in his foot.

@RealDealBeal23 drops 34 PTS (6 3PM) as the @WashWizards top Philly in DC! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/FqprmpAKtX — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2019

In Boston, the Celtics led by as many as 31 points in a wire-to-wire 135-108 romp over the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics notched their fourth straight victory – all coming at home before they set off on a road trip that starts in Miami on Thursday.

Starting forward Marcus Morris and reserve Jaylen Brown both scored 22 points for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum added 20.

They jumped on a Pacers team playing their fourth game in 6 nights, opening the game on an 18-8 scoring run.

Nets rally

The Brooklyn Nets overcame a 19-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 116-100, in New York.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points. DeMarre Carroll added 17 off the bench and starting guard Joe Harris and reserve Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 apiece for Brooklyn, who edged ahead of Miami for the 6th spot in the East.

Brooklyn opened the 4th quarter on a 14-3 scoring run on the way to their 13th victory in 16 games – continuing their turnaround from an eight-game losing streak that had left them at 8-18 in early December.

The New Orleans Pelicans also climbed out of an early hole erasing a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 140-124.

Anthony Davis scored 38 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won a third straight game for the first time since November.

"The game didn't start exactly how we wanted it to," said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, noting Cleveland's red-hot start from three-point range that saw the Cavs make all 8 of their first-quarter three-point attempts.

"I thought in the second half offensively we moved the basketball and did a great job. Obviously if you have back-to-back 40-point quarters the offense is working pretty well." – Rappler.com