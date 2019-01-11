Lakers superstar LeBron James leads all vote-getters in the NBA All-Stars with almost 3 million votes

Published 12:29 PM, January 11, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks continue to lead NBA All-Star voting in latest fan ballot returns released.

In the most recent returns, back-to-back NBA finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant has been knocked out of the Western Conference starting lineup, displaced by Oklahoma City's Paul George.

With voting still under way, George is part of a Western Conference starting 5 led by James and also featuring Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose and Durant's Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry.

In the totals released Thursday, January 10 (Friday, January 11, Manila time), James leads all vote-getters with 2,779,812.

Antetokounmpo is second with 2,670,816 and leads an Eastern Conference starting 5 that currently includes Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Fan make up 50 percent of the voting for the 10 starters for the All-Star Game, which will take place on February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves.

Voting concludes on January 21. – Rappler.com