Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins throws down a vicious slam and gives Lakers hotshot Kyle Kuzma a staredown

Published 9:16 AM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins regretted his staredown on Lakers’ young gun Kyle Kuzma after a monster slam: “I wish it never happened. I need that tech back.”

But that poster dunk, at least for the rest of the Warriors, was what the defending champions needed to turn the game around and romp to a 115-101 victory against a Lakers side that came out fighting even minus LeBron James. (READ: Lakers’ LeBron sits out, Warriors back up)

“His dunk brought the arena to life and the team to life,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We were searching for energy and emotion up until that point.”

So Cousins shouldn’t be all too sorry, after all. It’s a technical all worth it even for his coach. – Rappler.com