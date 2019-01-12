Kawhi Leonard has now pumped in 20 points in 18 consecutive games for the Toronto Raptors

Published 5:19 PM, January 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds as the host Toronto Raptors defeated Brooklyn Nets, 122-105, in the NBA on Friday, January 11 (Saturday, January 12, Manila time).

The win avenged a 106-105 overtime loss to Brooklyn last month and extended the Raptors' win streak to 4 games for a league-best 32-12 record.

Leonard has now scored 20 points in 18 consecutive games for Toronto.

The @Raptors win their 4th straight game behind eight players scoring double figures!#WeTheNorth 122#WeGoHard 105



Kawhi Leonard: 20 PTS, 11 REB

Pascal Siakam: 16 PTS, 6 REB

Serge Ibaka: 14 PTS, 9 REB pic.twitter.com/tWGtm65HDP — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2019

Pascal Siakam added 16 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 points and 9 rebounds, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby each scored 13 off the bench for Toronto.

Brooklyn's D'Angelo Russell scored 24 points, Shabazz Napier added 15 points, and Jarrett Allen had 9 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Russell made consecutive jumpers to cut Toronto's lead to 12 with 4:41 remaining in the 3rd, but soon after Siakam made one of two free throws to boost the Raptors lead to 17.

Toronto stretched the lead to 23 with 65 seconds to go in the 3rd when Powell finished off a reverse layup. – Rappler.com