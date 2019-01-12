Warriors star Steph Curry amasses 2,283 threes to trail only Reggie Miller and Ray Allen on the NBA all-time list

Published 4:04 PM, January 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Stephen Curry drained back-to-back three-pointers to move past Jason Terry into 3rd place on the NBA all-time list in a late Friday game, January 11 (Saturday, January 12, Manila time).

Curry's third three-pointer of the Golden State Warriors 146-109 win over Chicago gave him 2,283 in his all-star career. The milestone basket came with 9 minutes, 59 seconds left in the 3rd quarter on an assist from Draymond Green.

This #SPLASH moved @StephenCurry30 past Jason Terry to make him No. 3 all-time on the @NBA 3-point made list. pic.twitter.com/MDulzgodyL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 12, 2019

Curry's accomplishment was announced to the crowd, and he received a loud ovation from the crowd of 19,500 at Oracle Arena.

Curry – who set the mark at just 30 years old – finished with 5 triples and 28 points. His 2,285 threes trail only Reggie Miller (2,560) and Ray Allen (2,973) in NBA history.

"It is a special accomplishment in terms of two guys I know who are trendsetters and did it for many many years," Curry said. "They are people I looked up to. Obviously I want to catch them. I respect what guys have done before." – Rappler.com