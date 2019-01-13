Dallas says veteran guard JJ Barea, who averages 10.9 points and 5.6 assists, will be out indefinitely

Published 1:54 PM, January 13, 2019

WASHINGTON, USA – Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Barea, who helped the club capture the 2011 NBA crown, will be sidelined indefinitely after an MRI on Saturday, January 12 (Sunday, January 13, Manila time) revealed a torn right Achilles tendon.

Barea suffered the injury after landing from a layup late in the 4th quarter of a 119-115 Dallas victory at Minnesota.

The 34-year-old Puerto Rican has averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists as the first man off the Mavericks bench this season after a 2017-18 campaign with career bests of 11.6 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds a contest.

Barea is in his 13th NBA campaign and his second five-season stint with Dallas after 3 years in between with Minnesota.

At 20-22, the Mavericks are 12th in the NBA Western Conference, 2 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the 8th and final West playoff berth. – Rappler.com