Russell Westbrook and the Thunder rebound from a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Spurs two nights ago

Published 2:50 PM, January 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Russell Westbrook tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds and reserve guard Dennis Schroder scored all 10 points in the 2nd half as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 122-112, in the NBA on Saturday, January 12 (Sunday, January 13, Manila time).

The Thunder rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to seize control of the contest in the 3rd quarter and avenge a 154-147 double-overtime loss to the Spurs two nights ago.

Paul George added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma City, who outscored the Spurs 35-20 in the 3rd.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Thunder, who improved to 26-16. It was just San Antonio's second loss in its last 8 games for a 25-19 card.

"Schroder just sliced us and diced us, did a great job getting to the rim," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Defense let us down."

Marco Belinelli scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored a career-high 56 points against the Thunder on Thursday, struggled with the extra coverage and finished with 17 points.

"They didn't let me play," Aldridge said. "They doubled me in every way. They came from the baseline, from the top. They made sure that the ball wasn't in my hands." – Rappler.com