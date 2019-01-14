The Raptors bounce back from a cold second overtime period with Ibaka's dagger three

Published 11:28 AM, January 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Serge Ibaka drained the go-ahead three-pointer with 15.2 seconds left in a double overtime Sunday, January 13, to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 140-138 NBA victory over the Washington Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 41 points. That included 10 in overtime as Toronto finally put away the Wizards in a game in which the Raptors led by as many as 23.

The Raptors, who improved to an NBA-best 33-12, burst out of the gate and were up 51-28 late in the second quarter and by 17 with less than a minute to play in the third.

Washington chipped away, helped by Bradley Beal's second triple-double of the season with 43 points, 10 assists and 15 rebounds.

Beal drained a three-pointer with 21.5 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 124-124 and force overtime, and his bucket tied it up at 131-131 with 6.8 seconds left in the first extra period.

The Wizards took the lead for the first time in the second overtime period, when Toronto suddenly went cold, missing 7-of-9 from the field. A layup from Leonard, Ibaka's three-pointer and a scattering of free-throws would be enough. – Rappler.com