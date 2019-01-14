Joel Embiid returns after getting sidelined due to a sore ankle

Published 12:38 PM, January 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Joel Embiid back with a hard-fought 108-105 victory over host New York Knicks.

Embiid, sidelined from Friday's loss to Atlanta with a sore ankle, scored 26 points in his return to the starting lineup, pulling down 8 rebounds and blocking 6 shots.

"It was great to get a win, especially after the past two games," coach Brett Brown said. "It was good to get back on track."

Ben Simmons had a big game, connecting on 10-of-13 shots from the field on the way to 20 points, and grabbing a career high 22 rebounds as the Sixers dominated the Knicks 56-34 on the boards.

Australia's Simmons, whose previous career-high for rebounds was 18, became the youngest 76er ever to post a 20-point, 20-rebound game.

"The numbers are dominant," Brown said of Simmons, who also handed out 9 assists. "I thought he was fantastic."

Philadelphia led by as many as 24 points, but the Knicks, propelled by a career-high 31 points from rookie Kevin Knox, sliced the lead to one point at the end of the third quarter.

They were two adrift with little more than 3 minutes remaining in regulation. – Rappler.com