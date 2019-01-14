The Golden State Warriors star leads his team over the pesky Dallas Mavericks

Published 2:24 PM, January 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Stephen Curry scored 48 points and drained 11 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors are on a four-game winning streak with a 119-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, January 13.

Curry tallied 24 points in the second half and scored the final 7 for two-time defending league champion Golden State.

He also made the game-winning shot in a contest where Dallas led by five, 113-108, with just under 4 minutes left in regulation.

"We didn't panic. We took our time on offense and didn't have turnovers," said Curry.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Klay Thompson made just 2-of-11 three-point attempts but still managed to score 16.

Luka Doncic, who is a candidate for rookie of the year, led Dallas with 26 points, making 5-of10 from beyond the arc while adding 5 assists and 6 rebounds.

Forward Harrison Barnes scored 22 in the loss. Barnes was trying to get off a game-tying three-pointer with 5 seconds to go, but the ball slipped out of his hands and rolled out of bounds to seal the win for the Warriors.

"We just couldn't get Curry under control," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "He was brilliant tonight."

Golden State now head to Denver on Tuesday, January 15 for a showdown with the Nuggets.

In Orlando, Florida, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon scored 22 points each as the Orlando Magic overcame James Harden's 38-point performance with a 116-109 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Harden's 38 points extended his string of 30-point games to 16 straight.

But the Magic outscored Harden 14-4 down the stretch and the Rocket star shot a dismal one of 17 from the three-point line.

Also, Cedi Osman scored 20 points, Collin Sexton added 17 and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 12-game losing skid with a 101-95 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers were missing LeBron James who is listed as 'day-to-day' as he recovers from the groin injury suffered in the Christmas Day win over Golden State. The Lakers are 3-7 without James. – Rappler.com