D'Angelo Russell catches fires for 34 points as Brooklyn adds to the woes of a Boston team touted as heavy favorites in the Eastern Conference

Published 11:12 AM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Brooklyn Nets returned to the winning track and dealt the Boston Celtics their third straight loss, 109-102, at the Barclays Center on Monday, January 14, (Tuesday, January 15, Philippine time).

D'Angelo Russell fired 34 points with 7 assists and 5 rebounds as the Nets added to the woes of a Celtics team heavily favored to come out of the Eastern Conference as contenders for the championship.

Jarett Allen chalked up 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks, Rodions Kurucs had 19 markers while Joe Harris delivered 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in the win.

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 34 points to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks but all that went down the drain after Boston was outscored by 23 points in the crucial 3rd quarter.

Jaylen Brown added 22 points and 6 rebounds in the losing effort. – Rappler.com