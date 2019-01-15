The 24-year-old, who is averaging 17.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks this season, suffers a right thumb injury

Published 12:25 PM, January 15, 2019

WASHINGTON, USA – Swiss center Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets will miss the next 4 to 6 weeks of the NBA season with a right thumb injury, according to multiple reports Monday, January 15.

The Houston Chronicle and ESPN reported that Capela, who suffered the injury in a Sunday loss to Orlando, underwent an MRI Monday that a showed right thumb ligament damage.

Capela, who signed a five-year deal worth a reported $80 million, was hurt in the 3rd quarter while leaping for a lob pass.

The 24-year-old Swiss, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging 17.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots a game for the Rockets, who share 5th in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Clippers at 24-18.

Brazil's Nene is likely to replace Capela at center for the Rockets, who are already without guards Chris Paul, expected back next week with a sore left hamstring, and Eric Gordon, expected back this week after a right knee injury. – Rappler.com