The reigning league MVP reaches the 30-point mark for the 17th straight time to hold the record for most consecutive 30-point games since the NBA/ABA merger

Published 11:57 AM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden surpassed Kobe Bryant's record of consecutive 30-point games as the Houston Rockets thwarted the Memphis Grizzlies, 112-94, on Monday, January 14 (Tuesday, January 15, Philippine time).

The reigning Most Valuable Player scorched hot for 57 points for his 17th straight game, with at least 30 points after going 6-of-15 from long range and a healthy 17-of-18 from the free throw line.

Harden, who also had 9 rebounds and 2 steals, now holds the record for most consecutive 30-point games since the NBA/ABA merger and eclipses Bryant, who had 16 straight outings of such performances in 2003.

It is also the longest since NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain scored at least 30 points for 20 straight games in 1964.

Averaging a season-best 34.2 points, Harden needed just the first two quarters to break the record after dropping 36 first-half points.

Season-high 57 PTS

17th consecutive game 30+ PTS

Third game of 50+ PTS this season



James Harden in the @HoustonRockets W! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/9ovpYtFzW6 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2019

Danuel House Jr backstopped Harden with 15 points, while Gerald Green added 14 points and 6 boards as the Rockets won 7 of their last 10 games for a 25-18 record, which is good for 5th in the Western Conference.

Mike Conley finished with 14 points and 7 assists for the Grizzlies, who remained at 14th place in the West behind a 19-24 card. – Rappler.com