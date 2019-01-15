Harden eclipses Kobe's scoring streak as Rockets down Grizzlies
MANILA, Philippines – James Harden surpassed Kobe Bryant's record of consecutive 30-point games as the Houston Rockets thwarted the Memphis Grizzlies, 112-94, on Monday, January 14 (Tuesday, January 15, Philippine time).
The reigning Most Valuable Player scorched hot for 57 points for his 17th straight game, with at least 30 points after going 6-of-15 from long range and a healthy 17-of-18 from the free throw line.
Harden, who also had 9 rebounds and 2 steals, now holds the record for most consecutive 30-point games since the NBA/ABA merger and eclipses Bryant, who had 16 straight outings of such performances in 2003.
It is also the longest since NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain scored at least 30 points for 20 straight games in 1964.
Averaging a season-best 34.2 points, Harden needed just the first two quarters to break the record after dropping 36 first-half points.
Danuel House Jr backstopped Harden with 15 points, while Gerald Green added 14 points and 6 boards as the Rockets won 7 of their last 10 games for a 25-18 record, which is good for 5th in the Western Conference.
Mike Conley finished with 14 points and 7 assists for the Grizzlies, who remained at 14th place in the West behind a 19-24 card. – Rappler.com