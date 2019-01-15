Cleveland waives the 23-year-old guard after only 3 appearances for the team, paving way for him to join the Toronto Raptors

Published 1:03 PM, January 15, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – The Cleveland Cavaliers were within NBA rules when they signed and then waived former Golden State guard Patrick McCaw, the NBA said Monday, January 14, following a league investigation.

McCaw signed a free agent offer sheet with Cleveland 16 days ago, reportedly a two-year deal worth $6 million, only to be waived a week later on January 6 after 3 appearances for the Cavaliers.

After being waived, McCaw signed last Thursday with Toronto, which owns the NBA's best record at 33-12.

McCaw, 23, played the past two seasons for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

At issue was whether or not the Cavs' move was made simply to deprive Golden State, who beat the Cavaliers in 3 of the past 4 NBA Finals, of a potential player who might be needed later in McCaw.

Keeping McCaw would have been a costly move for the Warriors, already over the NBA salary cap and paying a luxury tax for their payroll with a 29-14 start to stand 2nd in the Western Conference.

The Cavs, who own the NBA's worst record at 9-35 after the departure of LeBron James last July for the Los Angeles Lakers, waived McCaw a day before his salary was guaranteed.

"Based on the specific facts and circumstances of this matter, the NBA found that there was no violation of the league's collective bargaining agreement, including the anti-circumvention rules," the NBA said in a statement. – Rappler.com