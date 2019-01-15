The Golden State Warriors star has played the least number of games in the top 35 of the all-time scoring list

Published 6:34 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With how the NBA game has progressed throughout the years, it is almost certain that no record is safe.

Here are some interesting numbers to watch out for:

70

Kevin Durant nears the top 30 of the NBA's all-time scoring list and he needs exactly 70 points to overtake Clyde Drexler for 31st place.

Through just 814 games, the Golden State Warriors star has already scored 22,126 points and he has played the least number of games in the top 35.

He is averaging 28.2 points this season and can move up the rankings in just 3 games.

11

Steph Curry has been regarded as arguably the greatest shooter of all time and he showed why when he hit 11 triples for 48 points in the Warriors' 119-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, January 13.

He has at least buried 11 3-pointers in game 7 times. All other players have done the feat a combined 8 times.

600

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and Indiana Pacers mentor Nate McMillan are both on the verge of joining the league's 600-win coaches club.

D'Antoni needs only one win for the Rockets while McMillian must steer the Pacers into 4 victories.

Both their teams are contending for playoff spots, with Houston sitting at 4th in the Western Conference behind a 25-18 slate and Indiana holding 3rd in the East with a 28-14 card.

31

Pau Gasol is another player seeking to move up in the all-time scoring list as he chases legend Bob Pettit for 37th place.

The San Antonio Spurs veteran, who has 20,850 points through his 19-year career, must score 31 to surpass Pettit, who had 20,880 points.

Norming 4.9 points this season, the Spaniard could achieve the target in nearly 7 games. – Rappler.com