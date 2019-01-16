'It's a relief. It's been a long year for me, a lot of ups and downs,' says four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins

Published 10:11 AM, January 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who hasn't played in nearly a year, remains on track for a return on Friday, January 18 (Saturday, January 19, Manila time) when the reigning NBA champions visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday before Golden State faced Denver in a showdown of Western Conference leaders that steady progress has continued for Cousins, who was sidelined after surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

"It's a relief. It's been a long year for me, a lot of ups and downs," Cousins said last week. "But the finish line is ahead and I'm extremely excited to be back on the floor."

Cousins will make his debut for Golden State after being signed to a one-year free agent deal last July. He spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans after 7 campaigns with the Sacramento Kings.

Four-time NBA All-Star Cousins joining a team that has already reached the past 4 NBA Finals and won 3 of them raised talk of the Warriors ruining the league, their domination set to be complete with a potential starting lineup of All-Stars in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Cousins.

The Warriors have worked with Cousins on how he might blend with the current Golden State lineup, giving the reigning champions even more versatility and talent in matchups with foes.

Cousins was injured on January 26 of last year, 4 days after he became the first NBA player in 46 years with 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. The injury came in the final seconds of a 115-113 Pelicans victory over Houston in which Cousins had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

The 28-year-old American says he has not changed the way he plays the game despite sitting out almost a year.

"Same person. I play with a chip on my shoulder," Cousins said. "I use different things as fuel to keep me moving forward. I'm looking forward to proving myself on the floor." – Rappler.com