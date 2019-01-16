The defending champion Warriors unleash a franchise-best 10 three-pointers in the 1st quarter to set an NBA record of 51 points right in the opening period

Published 12:32 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s pretty much just the Golden State Warriors being their usual sensational selves.

The Warriors exploded for a league-record 51 points in the 1st quarter – spiked by a franchise-best 10 three-pointers in a period – on the way to a 142-111 rout of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA on Tuesday, January 15 (Wednesday, January 16, Manila time).

It was a battle between the two best teams in the Western Conference, but the Nuggets – the top seed before the lopsided loss – didn’t stand a chance from the get-go in the the defending champions' incredible shooting showcase.

The Warriors, who set the record for the most points scored in the 1st quarter, shot a staggering 60% (57-of-95) from the field and 54% (21-of-39) from three-point range.

And it wasn't that the Nuggets played bad in the 31-point blowout loss. The Warriors' shooting barrage would have been too much for most teams for that matter.

Kevin Durant sizzled early, firing a perfect 7-of-7 for 17 points and 5 assists in the 1st quarter on the way to finishing with 27 points on top of 4 rebounds and 6 assists. The former MVP shot 73% (11-of-15) from the fielding, including 71% (5-of-7) from three-point range.

Steph Curry knocked in a game-high 31 points, 24 from beyond the arc where he registered a 62% shooting clip (8-of-13).

Klay Thompson also fired 15 points off triples on the way to sharing top scoring honors with Curry with 31 points.

The Warriors also dished out a whopping 38 assists, against a similarly impressive 30 by the Nuggets.

By the end of the match, the two teams switched places in the West team standings with the Warriors claiming the top seed with a 30-14 record and the Nuggets just behind them at 29-14.

Malik Beasley paced the Nuggets with 22points, while Jamal Murray shot 21 and Nikola Jokic added 17 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists. – Rappler.com