'Finding that balance is always what we're looking for and that was as good as it gets,' says coach Steve Kerr after the Warriors erupt for 51 points in the 1st quarter

Published 3:06 PM, January 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr described his defending champions' first-quarter display as "beautiful, beautiful basketball."

The Warriors amassed an NBA record 51 first-quarter points on the way to a 142-111 win over Denver in a duel for the Western Conference lead on Tuesday, January 15 (Wednesday, January 16, Manila time)

"That was a fireworks show," said Kerr said.

The Warriors moved half a game ahead of the Nuggets atop the West, seizing control with a blistering opening period that included 10 three-pointers – a franchise record for a 1st quarter. (READ: Warriors splash record 51 points in 1st quarter vs Nuggets)

They broke the previous league record for first-quarter points of 50, most recently achieved by the Phoenix Suns against Denver on November 10, 1990.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson finished the night with 31 points apiece, Kevin Durant added 27. Draymond Green scored just 4 points but delivered 13 of the Warriors' 38 assists.

"I liked the way our guys moved the ball," Kerr said. "A lot of shot fakes, playing with purpose, playing with a simple style of execution but aggressive at the same time.

"Finding that balance is always what we're looking for and that was as good as it gets."

Michael Beasley scored 22 points to lead five Nuggets players in double figures, but Denver simply couldn't keep pace and the Warriors, who have struggled with injuries and inconsistency in the 1st half of the season, improved to 30-14 – half a game ahead of the 29-14 Nuggets.

"I figured our guys would be excited to play," said Kerr, noting that the Warriors were beaten on their last trip to Denver. "They came in focused and aggressive." – Rappler.com