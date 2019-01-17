Since losing LeBron James to injury, the Lakers' form has nosedived

Published 10:23 AM, January 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James will miss at least two more games as he recovers from a groin injury but has been cleared to resume practice next week, the Los Angeles Lakers said Wednesday, January 16 (Thursday, January 17, Manila time).

James has not played for the Lakers since limping out of his team's Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors last month at the Staples Center.

Since then the Lakers' form has nosedived, with the Western Conference hopefuls losing 7 out of 11 games where James has been unavailable for selection.

A medical update from the Lakers on Wednesday said the 34-year-old would miss the team's upcoming road trip this week, which involves games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

However James could soon be back for the Lakers as they attempt to reignite their playoff push.

"James ... has been cleared to return to practice commencing next week, and progress towards a return to game play thereafter," the Lakers said.

The Lakers are due to face Golden State at home next Monday, before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 24. – Rappler.com