Steph Curry becomes the first NBA player to make 8 or more three-pointers in 3 consecutive games

Published 3:10 PM, January 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors aren’t done setting league records.

Steph Curry unleashed 23 of his game-high 41 points in the 3rd quarter as the Warriors rallied from 17 points down to clip the New Orleans Pelicans, 147-140, in the NBA on Wednesday, January 16 (Thursday, January 17, Manila time).

The defending champions – who just a day earlier exploded for a record 51 points in the 1st quarter against the Denver Nuggets – tied a franchise record with 24 made three-pointers. Golden State attempted 49 shots from beyond the arc.

Both the Warriors and the Pelicans also set a record for combined three-pointers made in a game with 43. The previous record was 41 when Golden State faced Sacramento earlier this month.

Curry, who shot 9 triples, likewise became the first player in the league to make 8 or more three-pointers in 3 consecutive games, giving him 28 threes in that span.

Relive the best of the @warriors/@PelicansNBA NBA record 43 combined 3-pointers! #DubNation #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/rzuna9F3Rw — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2019

Kevin Durant dropped 30 points, half coming from three-point range, on top of 15 rebounds and 4 assists for the Warriors, who trailed by 17 points early, 34-51.

Klay Thompson delivered 19 points and 17 boards, while Draymond Green also had a phenomenal night of 17 points and 14 assists as the Warriors rolled to their sixth straight victory to stay on top of the Western Conference with a 31-14 record.

Anthony Davis finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds while Elfrid Payton had 12 assists for the Pelicans, who made 19 baskets from beyond the arc.





Steph is the first player in NBA history to hit at least eight three-pointers in three-straight games. pic.twitter.com/l1nADvQEKO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2019

– With a report from Agence France-Presse