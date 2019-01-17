Warriors rally past Pelicans in another record-setting night
LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors aren’t done setting league records.
Steph Curry unleashed 23 of his game-high 41 points in the 3rd quarter as the Warriors rallied from 17 points down to clip the New Orleans Pelicans, 147-140, in the NBA on Wednesday, January 16 (Thursday, January 17, Manila time).
The defending champions – who just a day earlier exploded for a record 51 points in the 1st quarter against the Denver Nuggets – tied a franchise record with 24 made three-pointers. Golden State attempted 49 shots from beyond the arc.
Both the Warriors and the Pelicans also set a record for combined three-pointers made in a game with 43. The previous record was 41 when Golden State faced Sacramento earlier this month.
Curry, who shot 9 triples, likewise became the first player in the league to make 8 or more three-pointers in 3 consecutive games, giving him 28 threes in that span.
Kevin Durant dropped 30 points, half coming from three-point range, on top of 15 rebounds and 4 assists for the Warriors, who trailed by 17 points early, 34-51.
Klay Thompson delivered 19 points and 17 boards, while Draymond Green also had a phenomenal night of 17 points and 14 assists as the Warriors rolled to their sixth straight victory to stay on top of the Western Conference with a 31-14 record.
Anthony Davis finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds while Elfrid Payton had 12 assists for the Pelicans, who made 19 baskets from beyond the arc.
