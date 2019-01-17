Spencer Dinwiddie fires 33 points as the Nets outlast James Harden and the Rockets in overtime

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden scored a season-high 58 points and the Houston Rockets shot an NBA record 70 three-point attempts, but it wasn't enough to beat the Brooklyn Nets in overtime on Wednesday, January 16 (Thursday, January 17, Manila time).

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the 4th quarter and overtime as the Nets spoiled Harden's huge scoring night with a 145-142 win.

"The man had 60 and we won," Dinwiddie said. "That's big-time for a young group."

Harden had his second straight season-high after scoring 57 in a victory over Memphis on Monday. Houston made just 23 of their record 70 three-point attempts.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in 9 of the last 12.

He finished 16-of-34 overall from the field, made 21-of-23 free throws and had 10 rebounds and a half dozen assists.

But he was disappointed that his team surrendered a seven-point lead in overtime.

"Frustrating. Very frustrating," Harden said. "We were small. .... we had a couple of mistakes out there near the end. But give them credit, they made some big shots."

The Rockets broke their own record for three-point attempts after shooting 61 against New Orleans in December 2016. Houston also holds the record for most three-pointers made after hitting 26 in a win over Washington this season.

