Celtics star Kyrie Irving admits he has now gained perspective on what it's like to be a leader

Published 6:31 PM, January 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving disclosed that he put in a call to LeBron James earlier in the week to apologize for failing to understand what it is to be a team leader when they were Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.

Now taking on the role as Celtics leader, Irving gained a new perspective on leadership and also noted he "should have kept it in house" when he criticized his younger teammates.

"I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips," Irving said of his conversation with the Lakers superstar.

"The responsibility of being the best player in the world and leading a team is something that's not meant for many people. And Bron was one of those guys."

The remark came on Wednesday, January 16 (Thursday, January 17,Manila time) after Irving – who had been vocally frustrated with his teammates – scored 27 points and dished out a career-high 18 assists as the Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak with a 117-108 win over the Toronto Raptors in a battle of two NBA Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Irving, who returned from a leg injury, hit a fadeaway jumper to give the Celtics the lead, then drained a 30-foot three-pointer for the last of his 27 as the Celtics closed with a 17-4 run.

Irving missed the Celtics game on Monday with a sore right quadriceps. He suffered the injury in a 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Irving had 10 of his 18 assists in the 4th quarter, including setting up the Celtics' last 3 baskets of the contest.

"Somehow people still think I can't pass," Irving said. "When guys are making shots, it makes my job a lot easier."

Al Horford scored 24 and Jayson Tatum had 16 points with 10 rebounds for Boston, which returned home after losing 3 straight on the road.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Serge Ibaka had 22 with 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who are now 33-13 overall and fell percentage points behind Milwaukee (32-12) for the best record in the NBA.

Toronto had won 5 in a row heading into the matchup of two teams that consider themselves the heir to James' Cavaliers as the best team in the East.

After adding Leonard in the offseason, the Raptors have zoomed to the top of the conference standings. – Rappler.com