Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin gets slapped with a $15,000 fine for 'verbal abuse'

Published 11:05 AM, January 18, 2019

LOAS ANGELES, USA – Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin was fined $15,000 on Thursday, January 17 (Friday, January 18, Manila time) following a clash with a game official earlier this week, the NBA announced.

Griffin was caught hurling an expletive at a member of the officiating crew during Detroit's 100-94 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday.

"Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has been fined $15,000 for verbal abuse of a game official," a statement said.

Former Los Angeles Clippers ace Griffin finished with 19 points during the loss, which was the Pistons' fifth defeat in their past 7 games.

Detroit remain 9th in the conference standings with 19 wins against 24 defeats. – Rappler.com