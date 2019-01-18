Tony Parker provides leadership and a steady presence to lead the Hornets bench against the young Kings

Published 12:39 PM, January 18, 2019

CHARLOTTE, USA – After last week's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Charlotte Hornets exacted revenge at their home court with a 114-95 drubbing in the NBA on Thursday, January 17 (Friday, January 18, Manila time).

Kemba Walker led the Hornets' all-around effort, tallying 23 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Sacramento got off to a quick start as Kings guard Buddy Hield shot two three-point shots and got the visiting team up 13-3, prompting Hornets head coach James Borrego to bring in his bench as he looked for a spark.

That spark was rookie Miles Bridges who provided a highlight slam that started things off for the home team.

Charlotte then went on a 43-point barrage in the 2nd quarter, and by halftime, the Hornets took a 63-50 lead and the home team never looked back.

The Kings tried to mount a comeback with 3:31 left in the game with the score at 103-91, but the Hornets answered with 6 straight points from Walker and Lamb. Kings coach Dave Joerger then decided to put his shock troopers afterwards.

Bridges went off to finish with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Tony Parker tallied 14 points, 6 assists and 2 rebounds. Four other Hornets scored in double-figures.

Tony Parker taught Fox a lesson with his timeless spin move. pic.twitter.com/PKYLcKXAkV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2019

Borrego attributed the win to the superb play by the bench.

“This was probably the best effort out of the past 3 games," said Borrego. "They take ownership of that bench whether we have the lead. It’s their responsibility to extend that lead or get us back into a game. This young group, we’ll put Tony in that young groups as well, they have to bring the energy and that how they have to play. With a defensive force, attacking the rim, playing in transition and I think they did that tonight."

It was the Kings' first of a six-game road trip that takes them to 4 East Coast cities and 2 Western Conference teams.

Game notes: A Thursday night game is a rarity for the Hornets and University of North Carolina coach Roy Williams was in attendance to see his former players, Hornets' Marvin Williams and Kings' Justin Jackson.

Kings general manager Vlade Divac is with the team in this road trip. He played at Charlotte for two seasons starting in 1996. He was part of the trade that sent the Hornets’ 13th pick to the Los Angeles Lakers. That 13th pick was high school phenom Kobe Bryant. – Rappler.com