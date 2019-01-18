Shrugging off a sore back, Sixers star Joel Embiid posts his 38th double-double of the season against the Pacers

Published 3:25 PM, January 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Joel Embiid played through the pain of a sore back to finish with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers, 120-96, in the NBA on Thursday, January 17 (Friday, January 18, Manila time).

Embiid winced and grabbed his back several times during the contest but still managed to post his 12th double-double in the past 13 games. He also has 38 double-doubles this season.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and JJ Redick added 20, including a half dozen from beyond the arc in the win that upped the Sixers' record to 30-16.

Mike Muscala also contributed 11 while Ben Simmons had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Thaddeus Young scored 27 points while Victor Oladipo added 15 on 6-of-20 shooting for the Pacers, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Tyreke Evans had 13 in the loss. – Rappler.com