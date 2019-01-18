Kyle Kuzma leads the young guns as the Lakers record one of their best shooting nights of the season

Published 4:12 PM, January 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Los Angeles Lakers played their best game yet minus injured superstar LeBron James.

Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from 17 points down before holding on to beat the mistake-prone Oklahoma City Thunder, 138-128, in overtime in the NBA on Thursday, January 17 (Friday, January 18, Manila time).

Ivica Zubac came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Lonzo Ball tallied 18 points and had 10 assists as the Lakers played their 12th straight game without James and Rajon Rondo. They are 5-7 with James and Rondo out of the lineup.

.@kylekuzma (32 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL) tells @LakersReporter how "sticking to the game plan and playing the percentages" allowed the #Lakers to chip away at OKC's lead and ultimately take the win. pic.twitter.com/9F42lVi5Bj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 18, 2019

The Lakers, who trailed by 17 points in the 1st quarter, wound up recording one of their best shooting nights of the season as they shot 51 percent from the field, 48 percent from three-point range, and a staggering 90 percent ( 19-of-21) from the free throw line.

Paul George scored a team-high 27 points for the struggling Thunder, who lost for the fifth time in their last 6 games.

Russell Westbrook had 26 points – including 3 free throws with 2.4 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime – and 13 assists.

The Thunder compiled an early lead but then wheels fell off late as they made just two of 12 from beyond the arc and attempted just one field goal in the extra session.

