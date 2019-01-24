Watch James Harden put on a show as the Rockets star explodes for 61 points at the Madison Square Garden, plus more thrilling action

Published 7:45 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch James Harden put on a show as the Rockets star explodes for 61 points at the Madison Square Garden, plus more thrilling action on Wednesday, January 23 (Thursday, January 24, Manila time).

Game Results

Houston 114, New York 110 (READ: High-flying Harden makes history at the fabled Garden)

Indiana 110, Toronto 106 (READ: Pacers star Oladipo goes down with 'serious' knee injury)

Utah 114, Denver 108

Philadelphia 122, San Antonio 120

Boston 125, Cleveland 103

Brooklyn 114, Orlando 110

LA Clippers 111, Miami 99

Atlanta 121, Chicago 101

Charlotte 118, Memphis 107

Detroit 98, New Orleans 94

– Rappler.com