Wendell Carter Jr undergoes an operation after picking up an injury from the loss to the Lakers

Published 10:38 AM, January 19, 2019

CHICAGO, USA – Hand specialists recommend surgery for Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr, an operation that could sideline the teen rookie for 8 to 12 weeks, the NBA club announced Friday, January 18.

Carter, averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds a game in 44 appearances, suffered a left thumb injury Tuesday in a 107-100 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

An MRI exam brought an initial diagnosis of an acute thumb sprain, but Carter was re-examined by doctors John Fernandez and Mark Cohen and tests found instability that surgery could address.

With a recovery time of two to 3 months, Carter could be lost for the season or at best return for the final three weeks of the campaign.

Carter, a stalwart on defense who also produced 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots a game, is the son of a former Dominican Republic pro player and his mother was a college standout.

Carter, who helped the US under-17 team win a world title in Spain in 2016, was taken with the seventh overall pick in last year's NBA Draft by the Bulls, who have the second-worst record in the NBA at 10-35. – Rappler.com