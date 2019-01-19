Russell equals his career high total and buries the clutch three-pointer for the win

Published 1:07 PM, January 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – D'Angelo Russell drained a clutch three-pointer with 27 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 117-115 on Friday, January 18.

Russell equalled his career high total with 40 points and his three-pointer gave them the lead for the first time since they opened the scoring with the first basket of the contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half for Brooklyn, who posted their 16th win in the last 24 games.

The Nets made 19 free throws compared to just 10 for the Magic.

Aaron Gordon scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando, who have lost 6-of-8.

After Russell hit his key three, the Nets held onto their slim two-point lead when both teams missed free throws.

Orlando's Evan Fournier missed a shot in the lane that would have tied it for Orlando allowing the Nets to sneak off with the win.

The Magic broke the game open by making 11 of their first 15 shots in the second quarter to lead 58-37.

Russell answered with 5 baskets from beyond the arc in less than four minutes to close the gap.

Dinwiddie and Shabazz Napier sparked a second-half rally after the Magic built a 86-68 lead halfway through the third. – Rappler.com