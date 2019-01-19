Cousins gets his 50th foul-out of his career, but takes home his first win with the Golden State Warriors

LOS ANGELES, USA – DeMarcus Cousins scored 14 points in his much-anticipated Golden State debut and Stephen Curry once again sparkled as the Warriors won their seventh straight game with a 112-94 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, January 18.

Cousins shot 5-of-11 from the floor, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 3 three-pointers before fouling out after just 15 minutes of playing time.

Cousins season debut came almost a year after he tore his left Achilles tendon, an injury that took place when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I told myself coming in that I would go with flow and try to make the right plays," Cousins said.

"It felt great to be out there. It has been a long journey. There were a lot of dark days, good days, but this is where my passion is."

Curry finished with a team high 28 points and Kevin Durant tallied 24 as the two-time defending league champion Warriors took over the game in the third quarter.

The temperamental Cousins left the game at 8:51 of the fourth in what was the quickest foul out of his career. He has now fouled out 50 times, more than double any other player since he joined the league in 2010-11.

The Warriors are hopeful that Cousins will have an immediate impact, but management is also looking to see if he will be able to fit in around a bevy of all-star players.

Coach Steve Kerr said he is willing to be patient with Cousins' return.

"This is about him getting confidence, getting on the floor. It takes a long time to come back from an injury. This is just the first game," Kerr said.

Road warrior

In Minneapolis, head coach Gregg Popovich recorded his 520th win on the road as the San Antonio Spurs continued their dominance over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 116-113 victory.

Popovich's victory ties him with Pat Riley for the most on the road by a coach in league history.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, Rudy Gay added 22 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to win their 16th game in the past 18 against the Timberwolves.

Marco Belinelli added 19 points off the bench for San Antonio, who were playing without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan because of left ankle soreness. – Rappler.com