The OKC superstar completes a decisive four-point play as the Thunder slip past the Sixers in an emotional contest

Published 10:49 AM, January 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oklahoma City's Paul George scored 31 points, including a decisive four-point play in the dying seconds, to spark the Thunder over Philadelphia, 117-115, in an NBA thriller Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time).

The Thunder's rivalry win streak over the 76ers stretched to 19 consecutive games, the longest active NBA streak of one team defeating another.

Excitement built as Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler intercepted a pass aimed at Thunder big man Steven Adams of New Zealand and drove in for a layup with 6.9 seconds remaining to give the 76ers a 115-113 advantage.

It was Butler's seventh go-ahead basket in the final 10 seconds of an NBA game since the 2015-16 campaign, matching Thunder star Russell Westbrook for the most in that span.

But more drama was in store after a timeout as George took an inbounds pass and fired a three-pointer while being fouled by Butler.

George sank a free throw to create the final margin and a desperation three-point try by Butler to win the game bounced off the back of the rim at the final buzzer.

"I got the shot I wanted coming off the screen and I got a good look at the basket," George said.

"We've got to get better in the late game but good job on our guys for getting it done."

George also contributed 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals for the Thunder.

Westbrook and German guard Dennis Schroder each scored 21 points with Westbrook also adding 10 rebounds. Adams scored 16 points.

Embiid led the host 76ers with 31 points while JJ Redick contributed 22 points and Australia's Ben Simmons had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists.

The emotional contest saw Westbrook take a hard foul from Philadelphia's Joel Embiid on a fourth-quarter breakaway and rise angrily. Thunder teammates had to restrain him as he yelled at Embiid.

Westbrook later fouled out by fouling Embiid on a three-point attempt. Embiid made 3 free throws to pull the 76ers level at 113-133, setting the stage for the tension-filled finish.

The Thunder led 92-81 early in the 4th quarter but the Sixers went on a 16-3 run to seize the lead 97-95, Redick scoring eight points to lead the spurt.

George answered by hitting two three-pointers and an alley-oop dunk to build the Thunder a 105-99 lead.

– Rappler.com