The New Orleans Pelicans' woes continue as Anthony Davis gets sidelined with a sprained finger

Published 11:41 AM, January 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is expected to miss from one to two weeks of the NBA season with a sprained left index finger, the club announced Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time).

Davis suffered the injury in the 4th quarter of the Pelicans' 128-112 loss Friday at Portland. He swiped at the ball defensively and hurt his finger when it struck the arm of Portland's Zach Collins.

The 25-year-old US forward scored 27 points and grabbed 7 rebounds but the Pelicans still suffered their third loss in 4 games.

Davis ranks third in the NBA with 29.3 points a game, trailing only Houston's James Harden and Golden State's Stephen Curry, and averages 13.3 rebounds, tied for the third in the league, and is second in the NBA with 2.56 blocked shots a game.

At 21-25, the Pelicans have slid 4 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Davis will miss games Monday at Memphis, Wednesday at home against Detroit and Thursday at Oklahoma City.

Should he miss another week, Davis would be absent when the Pelicans play San Antonio, Houston and Denver. – Rappler.com