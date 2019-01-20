James Harden and Eric Gordon deliver the big buckets as the Rockets snatch the game from the Lakers

January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden unleashed 48 points as the Houston Rockets took off in overtime after trailing most of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers, 138-134, in another NBA thriller on Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Philippine time).

Houston trailed 103-112 with 2:45 minutes left in the 4th quarter before turning the game around behind Harden, who dropped 11 points in the stretch to put the Rockets within a point, 117-118.

Los Angeles’ 7-foot-1 center Ivica Zubac padded the lead with two free throws, 120-117, but the Rockets again responded with Eric Gordon knocking in a three-pointer with two seconds left to force overtime.

Harden and Gordon took over in the extra period as both players scored all but one of the Rockets’ 18 points in overtime.

Gordon finished with 30 points for the Rockets, who rallied from an 18-point deficit at halftime, 46-64.

James Ennis scored 18 and and Gerald Green had 17 points as Houston improved its record to 26-19.

Kyle Kuzma fueled the Lakers’ strong start, firing 20 of his team-high 32 points in the 1st quarter.

Both teams played minus injured key players as the Lakers continued to play minus LeBron James (strained groin) and Rajon Rondo (finger sprain) while the Rockets had to do without Chris Paul (hamstring strain) and Clint Capela (torn thumb ligament).

The Lakers also lost starting point guard Lonzo Ball in the 3rd quarter after sustaining a left ankle sprain. His absence proved pivotal as the Rockets outscored the Lakers, 84-65, after he left the game.

Brandon Ingram added 21 points and Zubac shot 17 for the Lakers, who fell to a 25-22 record.

