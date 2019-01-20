Lakers lose Lonzo Ball to a sprained left ankle in the 3rd quarter, but the x-ray results come out negative for fracture

Published 5:42 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers dodged another major injury bullet as Lonzo Ball's x-ray results on his left ankle came out negative on Sunday, January 20.

The Lakers lost Ball to a sprained left ankle in the 3rd quarter against the Houston Rockets and their lead went down to 4 points heading into the final period after leading by 18 at halftime.

The purple and gold wound up losing the game in overtime, 134-138. (READ: Rockets take off in OT as Lakers let game slip away)

Before exiting the game, Ball scored 8 points and passed out 11 assists, with 7 of those coming from the 1st quarter alone.

"I love the way our guys competed," said Lakers head coach Luke Walton who was ejected moments after Ball's teammates carried him off the court.

"They gave us everything they had."

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers with 32 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while Brandon Ingram added 21 points.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers in scoring tonight with 32 points and 8 rebounds in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIs72UYIpr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 20, 2019

Brandon Ingram scored double-figures in overtime, finishing with 21 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/3YyohhRfEe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 20, 2019

The Lakers have been dealing with numerous injuries on key players, including superstar LeBron James and Rajon Rondo, but the two were reportedly set to practice on Monday.

Earlier today, Luke Walton said Rajon Rondo and LeBron James will practice tomorrow, but he isn’t sure when/if they’ll return to game action. Next step is seeing how practice goes. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 20, 2019

– with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com