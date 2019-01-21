The former NBA MVP shows he still has plenty of gas left by powering Minnesota to an enthralling win over Phoenix

Published 11:31 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Derrick Rose still has not lost the clutch gene.

The former NBA Most Valuable Player powered the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns with a last-second game-winner on Sunday, January 20 (Monday, January 21, Philippine time).

Pandemonium broke loose at the Target Center as Rose sized up Mikal Bridges before pulling off a stepback jumper to give the Timberwolves the lead with .6 of a second remaining and eventually the win.

THE KID FROM CHICAGO COMES UP CLUTCH



@budweiserusa Legendary Moment pic.twitter.com/hGOYIaRG4u — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 21, 2019

The Suns failed to get a shot off as Minnesota improved to 22-24 for 11th place in the Western Conference.

Rose finished with a team-high 31 points – with 29 all coming in the second half – on top of 4 rebounds and 3 assists while Karl-Anthony Towns chalked up 30 points 12 rebounds and 4 assists in the win.

TJ Warren had 21 points for Phoenix, which remained at the bottom of the West with an 11-37 card. – Rappler.com