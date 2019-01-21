Derrick Rose saves the day with a clutch basket for the Timberwolves' win

Published 9:59 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Derrick Rose still has the All-Star in him after he drilled the game-winning basket for the Timberwolves to take home the 116-114 win on Monday, January 21 (Sunday, January 20, US time) in front of the home crowd at Target Center, Minnesota.

Rose tied the game at 114-all in the 4th quarter and with two seconds left on the clock, the Timberwolves star came up for a fadeway jumper that sealed the win.

The 30-year-old guard capped off his stellar night with 31 points to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – Rappler.com