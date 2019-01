Watch Derrick Rose hit a game-winner for the Minnesota Timeberwolves against the Phoenix Suns

Published 10:07 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Phiippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch Derrick Rose hit a game-winner for the Minnesota Timeberwolves against the Phoenix Suns, plus more thrilling action on Sunday, January 20 (Monday, January 21, Manila time).

Game Results

Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114

(WATCH: Derrick Rose hits game-winner vs Suns)

Indiana 120, Charlotte 95

Los Angeles Clippers 103, San Antonio 95

– Rappler.com