Boston's Marcus Smart aggressively pursues Atlanta's DeAndre Bembry to escalate physical altercation after his ejection

Published 9:47 AM, January 22, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Monday, January 21 (Tuesday, January 22, Manila time) after multiple attempts at rushing Atlanta's DeAndre Bembry after being ejected from a Saturday road victory.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations, said Smart was punished for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.

Smart and Bembry exchanged words as the players lined up for a jump ball in the third quarter and had to be separated by teammates and coaches.

Smart broke free and rushed toward Bembry before being again restrained.

A second technical foul in the game against Smart saw him ejected 4:25 into the third quarter of Boston's 113-105 triumph. Bembry was also assessed a technical foul over the incident.

The Celtics rank fifth in the Eastern Conference at 26-18, six games behind pace-setting Milwaukee, while the Hawks are 14-31, 7 1/2 games behind Charlotte for the eighth and final East playoff spot.