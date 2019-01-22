Thompson joins former Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson as the only NBA players to make their first 10 attempts from the three-point range

Published 3:51 PM, January 22, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Klay Thompson's blistering performance from three-point range propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 130-111 NBA victory over the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, January 21 (Tuesday, January 22, Manila time).

Thompson joined former Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson as the only NBA players to make their first 10 attempts from three-point range, finishing 10-for-11 from beyond the arc and 17-of-20 overall for 44 points before sitting out the fourth quarter.

By then the two-time defending champion Warriors were up 110-80 against a Lakers team missing injured superstar LeBron James along with guards Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball.

"Regardless, it's a good win," Thompson said after the Warriors wrapped up an eighth straight victory.

Kevin Durant added 20 points for the Warriors and Stephen Curry supplied 11 points and 12 assists, but it was Thompson in the spotlight having clearly sorted out the shooting troubles plaguing him in late December.

"When you've got the hot hand you're just looking for an ounce of space -- that's all you need is an inch or two, that thing's just flicking off the wrist so easy," Thompson said. "It was one of those nights."

The Warriors exacted revenge on the Lakers after the purple and gold bested the two-time defending champions on Christmas day. – Rappler.com