WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch Klay Thompson become one of the NBA players to make their first 10 attempts from 3-point range, plus more thrilling action on Sunday, January 20 (Monday, January 21, Manila time).
Game Results
Golden State 130, Los Angeles Lakers 111 (WATCH: Klay Thompson leads Warriors' romp of Lakers)
Philadelphia 121, Houston 93 (WATCH: 76ers shoot down Harden's Rockets)
Oklahoma 127, New York 109
Milwaukee 116, Dallas 106 (READ: George leads Thunder romp, NBA-best Bucks blast Mavs)
Chicago 104, Cleveland 88
Washington 101, Detroit 87
Orlando 122, Atlanta 103
Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 94
New Orleans 105, Memphis 85
Boston 107, Miami 99
Portland 109, Utah 104
– Rappler.com