Minus the injured LeBron James, the Lakers have slipped from 4th to 9th place in the NBA Western Conference

Published 8:32 AM, January 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out of his team's clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, January 24 (Friday, January 25, Manila time) as he works his way back from a groin injury.

Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters that while James, 34, had returned to training with teammates, he would not be ready to return against Minnesota on Thursday.

"He got out there with the guys and did some drills," Walton said.

"(He looked) good, strong, talented," he added, before confirming James would not play Thursday.

James has been out of action since December 25, when he hobbled out of the Lakers' victory over Golden State on Christmas Day.

Walton however did not rule out the possibility of James returning this weekend, when the Lakers host Phoenix at the Staples Center on Sunday.

"He's not out yet, so I guess that puts him in play," Walton said. "We'll see how he's feeling tomorrow morning and take it from there.

"See how he's doing the next day, and the next day after that."

Including Thursday's game against Minnesota, James will have missed 15 matches, the longest injury layoff of his career since he started in the NBA in 2003.

The Lakers have lost 9 of their 14 matches since James was injured, slipping from 4th to 9th in the Western Conference with 25 wins against 23 defeats. – Rappler.com