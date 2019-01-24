The Indiana Pacers' leading scorer will likely undergo a season-ending surgery

Published 11:17 AM, January 24, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, USA – Victor Oladipo suffered a "serious" knee injury against the Toronto Raptors and will need to undergo more tests to determine the extent of the damage, the Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday night, January 23 (Thursday, January 24, Manila time).

The All-Star NBA guard was hurt when he fell to the floor while defending against Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with just over 4 minutes left in the 1st half.

"After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then," the club said in a news release.

Oladipo goes down with a leg injury and had to be stretchered off. pic.twitter.com/nWMKpClY1d — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 24, 2019

Oladipo, who was removed from the court in a stretcher, may need surgery which would likely end his season.

Oladipo had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist before he left the game.

He is the Pacers' leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game. He missed 11 games in November and December due to right knee soreness.

Over his NBA career, Oladipo is averaging 17.5 points per game.

McMillan on Oladipo: "That kid has a beautiful spirit about him. He's the most positive guy on this team. He has always been one to try and lift his team and lift us. We've got to lift him now." #Pacers pic.twitter.com/4JUm5mzY7K — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

