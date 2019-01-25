LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline the list of starters in the 2019 NBA All-Star in February

Published 10:06 AM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as the top two players voted to start in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

James and Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains and draft the All-Star rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in both the Western and Eastern conferences.

The team rosters will be unveiled in a special All-Star Draft Show on February 7.

As the top overall finisher in fan voting, @KingJames will make first pick in the First Round (Starters). @Giannis_An34 will have first pick in the Second Round (Reserves).

After the first pick in a round, picks will alternate until all players in that round have been selected. pic.twitter.com/VHpBw9p6xf — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 25, 2019

Here are the top 10 players – 2 guards and 3 frontcourt players from each conference – voted by fans, NBA players, and a medial panel:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

LeBron James, Lakers (15th All-Star selection)

Stephen Curry, Warriors (6th All-Star selection)

Kevin Durant, Warriors (10th All-Star selection)

Paul George, Thunder (6th All-Star selection)

James Harden, Rockets (7th All-Star selection)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (3rd All-Star selection)

Joel Embiid, 76ers (2nd All-Star selection)

Kyrie Irving, Celtics (6th All-Star selection)

Kawhi Leonard, Raptors (3rd All-Star selection)

Kemba Walker, Hornets (3rd All-Star selection)

This marks James' 15th All-Star game start, tying him with Kobe Bryant for the most of all-time. He has not played since injuring his groin in a Christmas Day victory over the Warriors.

Walker is the lone first time starter among the 10 starters.

Each of the West's starters have been named an All-Star at least 6 times.

Irving leads the East starters with a half dozen selections. Antetokounmpo is making his third all-star appearance.

James, who was also the top overall vote receiver in 2018, will select first from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves to fill out Team James.

Reserves will be announced next Thursday, January 31. – With a report from Agence France-Presse