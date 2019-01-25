NBA All-Star 2019: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis
MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as the top two players voted to start in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
James and Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains and draft the All-Star rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in both the Western and Eastern conferences.
The team rosters will be unveiled in a special All-Star Draft Show on February 7.
As the top overall finisher in fan voting, @KingJames will make first pick in the First Round (Starters). @Giannis_An34 will have first pick in the Second Round (Reserves).— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 25, 2019
After the first pick in a round, picks will alternate until all players in that round have been selected. pic.twitter.com/VHpBw9p6xf
Here are the top 10 players – 2 guards and 3 frontcourt players from each conference – voted by fans, NBA players, and a medial panel:
WESTERN CONFERENCE
- LeBron James, Lakers (15th All-Star selection)
- Stephen Curry, Warriors (6th All-Star selection)
- Kevin Durant, Warriors (10th All-Star selection)
- Paul George, Thunder (6th All-Star selection)
- James Harden, Rockets (7th All-Star selection)
The Western Conference @NBAAllStar Starters Pool!@KingJames @JHarden13 @StephenCurry30 @Yg_Trece @KDTrey5 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/PnkabEbUVm— NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2019
EASTERN CONFERENCE
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (3rd All-Star selection)
- Joel Embiid, 76ers (2nd All-Star selection)
- Kyrie Irving, Celtics (6th All-Star selection)
- Kawhi Leonard, Raptors (3rd All-Star selection)
- Kemba Walker, Hornets (3rd All-Star selection)
The Eastern Conference @NBAAllStar Starters Pool! @Giannis_An34 @KyrieIrving @KembaWalker @kawhileonard @JoelEmbiid #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bLwuc8d6sV— NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2019
This marks James' 15th All-Star game start, tying him with Kobe Bryant for the most of all-time. He has not played since injuring his groin in a Christmas Day victory over the Warriors.
Walker is the lone first time starter among the 10 starters.
Each of the West's starters have been named an All-Star at least 6 times.
Irving leads the East starters with a half dozen selections. Antetokounmpo is making his third all-star appearance.
James, who was also the top overall vote receiver in 2018, will select first from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves to fill out Team James.
Reserves will be announced next Thursday, January 31. – With a report from Agence France-Presse