Russell Westbrook drops an incredible statline of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists for the 119th triple-double of his career

Published 4:56 PM, January 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Russell Westbrook scored his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans, 122-116, in the NBA on Thursday, January 24 (Friday, January 25, Manila time).

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists for the 119th triple-double of his career. The Thunder improved to 10-5 this season when he gets a triple double.

Paul George had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City, who won their fourth straight.

@russwest44 posts his 15th triple-double of the season with 23 PTS, 17 REB, 16 AST in the @okcthunder victory! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/vz11CqqUSY — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2019

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Darius Miller matched a career high with 21 for New Orleans, which has lost 4 of 5.

The Pelicans were missing center Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic. Davis missed his third consecutive game with a sprained finger and Mirotic will be out at least a week with a right calf strain. – Rappler.com