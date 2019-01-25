Curry and Westbrook deliver the goods as Towns and the Timberwolves spoil Rondo’s Lakers return

Published 9:28 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Watch the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Golden State’s Steph Curry and OKC’s Russell Westbrook deliver the goods as Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota spoil Rajon Rondo’s Lakers return, plus more thrilling action on Thursday, January 24 (Friday, January 25, Manila time).

Game Results

Golden State 126, Washington 118 (READ: Warriors switch gears to beat Wizards for 9th straight win)

Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116 (READ: Westbrook's triple-double lifts Thunder past Pelicans)

Portland 120, Phoenix 106

Minnesota 120, LA Lakers 105

– Rappler.com