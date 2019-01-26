Steph Curry spices up his scoring show with some slick moves and Karl-Anthony Towns throws down a monster dunk

Published 12:13 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors stretch their winning streak to a season-high 9 straight games in a victory also replete of highlights. (READ: Warriors switch gears to beat Wizards for 9th straight win)

Check out Steph Curry showing off slick skills in the Warriors’ win over the Wizards and Shaun Livingston dishing out a behind-the-back assist to set up an Alfonzo McKinnie dunk.

Karl-Anthony Towns also comes out big, spicing up his 27-point and 12-rebound show with a monster dunk in the Timberwolves win over the Lakers. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights) – Rappler.com