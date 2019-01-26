James Harden credits the Raptors’ defense for his ‘quiet 35 points’

Published 2:59 PM, January 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden scored 35 points as the Houston Rockets used a balanced attack and held on to beat the Toronto Raptors, 121-119, in the NBA on Friday, January 25 (Saturday, January 26, Manila time).

The red-hot Harden had been averaging more than 50 points over his last 5 games and has now scored 30 plus points in 22 straight contests.

"I am just trying to do whatever it takes to win," said Harden. "If I got to score a lot of points, or what ever team my needs me to do, I am going to do."

The host Rockets led by 11 points with 74 seconds to go but the Raptors cut that margin to just two, 121-119, with 27 seconds left.

On the final play of the game, Raptors Kawhi Leonard decided to go for the three-pointer and a win instead of a two-point basket which would have tied it. He shot an air ball with Harden guarding him.

"I was just trying to contest it. It was kind of sloppy, but we won and that is all that matters," Harden said.

#JamesHarden (35 PTS on Friday) has been the outright leading scorer (for both teams) in each of his last 22 games. That's the third-longest streak of its kind in @NBAHistory, behind Wilt Chamberlain (40 straight games in 1962) and Bob McAdoo (28 games in 1975). @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/F34Uh1RtU2 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 26, 2019

Harden's stretch of 30-point games is the fourth-longest in NBA history, behind 3 streaks by Wilt Chamberlain of 65, 31, and 25 games. Harden was 15-of-15 on free throws, and just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Harden was coming off a career-high 61-point performance at Madison Square Garden but this time he got plenty of scoring help against the Raptors.

Guard Gerald Green said it's odd to see a team even partially shut down Harden.

"I wish I could have a quiet 35 points. It is kind of weird to not see him score 45 and 50, cause I am so used to seeing him score 50," Green said.

Harden credited the Raptors' defense with cooling off his torrid scoring binge.

"Some teams allow me to score points, some teams are going to take those points away from me and I have got to facilitate. We had a great team effort," he said of the Rockets' starters who all scored 10 points or more.

Eric Gordon led with 24, Kenneth Faried had 21 and 14 rebounds, PJ Tucker added 18 and Austin Rivers scored 13.

Leonard scored 32 points for the Raptors, who lost their second straight game. – Rappler.com