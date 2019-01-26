Giannis Antetokounmpo keys the late turnaround as the Bucks improve to 35-12

Published 3:53 PM, January 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds and the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to beat the Charlotte Hornets, 108-99, in the NBA on Friday, January 25 (Saturday, January 26, Manila time).

The Bucks seized control of the contest by outscoring the Hornets, 32-12, in the 4th quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points, Eric Bledsoe had 18, and Khris Middleton 15 to help the Bucks improve to 35-12 with their sixth straight victory.

@Giannis_An34 drops 34 PTS, to go along with 14 REB, 3 BLK, as the @Bucks win their 6th consecutive game! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/xDrSQfBI2E — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2019

Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with 19 points, Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 16.

Milwaukee battled back with an 11-0 run in the 4th to get back in the game. They grabbed the lead on Brogdon's driving basket with 5:34 left.

Charlotte star Kemba Walker was injured late in the 4th when he fell and Antetokounmpo landed on him. Walker headed directly to the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Lou Williams recorded his first career triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 106-101.

Lavine scored 29 points and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost 12 of their last 13 games. – Rappler.com