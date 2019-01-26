The reigning NBA MVP holds the fourth longest streak of 30-point games in NBA history

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden kept his streak of 30-point games alive by dropping 35 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, January 25 (Saturday, January 26, Philippine time).

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player has now scored at least 30 points in 22 straight games, which is the fourth longest in NBA history behind the 3 streaks set by Wilt Chamberlain of 65, 31, and 25 games.

Harden averaged a whopping 45.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.2 steals in his last 10 games and 36.2 points, 8.2 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals this season. – Rappler.com