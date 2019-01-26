WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch James Harden extend his 30-point streak as the Houston Rockets escape the Toronto Raptors, plus more enthralling action on Friday, January 25 (Saturday, January 26, Philippine time).
Game results
Houston 121, Toronto 119 (READ: Harden cools off but Rockets still beat Raptors)
Milwaukee 108, Charlotte 99 (READ: League-leading Bucks rally to top Hornets)
Denver 132, Phoenix 95
Washington 95, Orlando 91
Miami 100, Cleveland 94
Brooklyn 109, New York 99
LA Clippers 106, Chicago 101
Sacramento 99, Memphis 96
Dallas 106, Detroit 101
Utah 106, Minnesota 102
