Watch James Harden extend his 30-point streak as the Rockets escape the Raptors, plus more enthralling action

Published 8:35 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch James Harden extend his 30-point streak as the Houston Rockets escape the Toronto Raptors, plus more enthralling action on Friday, January 25 (Saturday, January 26, Philippine time).

Game results

Houston 121, Toronto 119 (READ: Harden cools off but Rockets still beat Raptors)

Milwaukee 108, Charlotte 99 (READ: League-leading Bucks rally to top Hornets)

Denver 132, Phoenix 95

Washington 95, Orlando 91

Miami 100, Cleveland 94

Brooklyn 109, New York 99

LA Clippers 106, Chicago 101

Sacramento 99, Memphis 96

Dallas 106, Detroit 101

Utah 106, Minnesota 102

– Rappler.com